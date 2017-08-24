Chances Of Showers, Storms In SW And Central Oklahoma By Friday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Chances Of Showers, Storms In SW And Central Oklahoma By Friday Morning

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Skies will remain partly cloudy Thursday evening. Clouds will increase overnight as showers and a few storms begin to expand in coverage in Southwest Oklahoma.

There is a better chance Central Oklahoma will see some rain by Friday morning with lows dropping to the mid 60's.

We will stay mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with a chance of showers and a few storms during the day. Highs will top out in the low 80's.

