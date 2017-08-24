Judge Approves DNA Testing Of Teeth Found In Accused Killer's Home

New details have emerged in a 20-year-old missing child case. Anthony Palma, 58, is accused of kidnapping and murdering Kirsten Hatfield. He appeared in court Thursday morning.

An Oklahoma County judge approved new DNA analysis of teeth that were found in 2015 in Palma’s Midwest City home.

A week-long search in 2015 of Anthony Palma's Midwest City home did not end the way detectives expected. Authorities reported the tiresome search did not uncover Kirsten Hatfield's remains, or did it?

New information filed by the state on Aug. 9 ordered forensic tests, specifically DNA analysis of evidence found in Palma's home. Court documents state a molar tooth and a canine tooth were discovered in a chest that was located in Palma's bedroom.

In court Thursday, state prosecutors and Palma's defense team agreed, DNA testing should be done by the OSBI. The judge gave the state the green light to proceed with the DNA analysis of the teeth. Prosecutors hope the DNA of the teeth will be a match to Kirsten Hatfield's DNA profile. Court papers show a Midwest City detective submitted the teeth to a local dentist for examination. The dentist concluded the teeth appeared to be from a child.

Hatfield was only a child when she went missing from her bedroom two decades ago. Investigators found blood-stained panties in her backyard. Testing done two years ago determined the blood on the underwear matched Palma's DNA profile. The accused murderer has been in the Oklahoma County jail since 2015 awaiting trial for the kidnapping and death of Hatfield. The state is pushing for the DNA analysis of the teeth to be completed by the time Palma returns to court for his Oct. 9 trial.

The defense also asked for medical paperwork from one of the assault witnesses allowed to testify in the murder trial. Several women have come forward claiming Palma assaulted them in the past.