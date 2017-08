An Oklahoma City man is facing multiple child sex crimes charges for alleged attacks on two young children.

Four charges of lewd acts with a child were filed against 31-year-old Ben Ruquet on Wednesday.

Ruquet was arrested back in July, accused of sexually molesting a young boy and girl at an apartment complex in northeast OKC. Both victims were under seven years of age at the time of the alleged abuse.

Ruquet remains behind bars at the Oklahoma County Jail. His bond was set at $60,000.