Crews Respond To A Head-On Crash In SW OKC

Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash on the far southwest side of the metro, Thursday.

Several agencies were called in to assist with a reported two-vehicle head-on crash, in the area of S. Mustang Road and SW 59th Street. Two people were transported from the scene in critical condition to OU Medical Center.

A third person was transported, non-emergency status, to St. Anthony Healthplex in Mustang.

According to police, one of the victims was ejected from one of the vehicles.

Authorities have shut down S. mustang Road, between SW 59th Street and SW 44th Street, while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story.

