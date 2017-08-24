9 Things To Do This Weekend Around The Metro (Aug. 25-27)

Cooler weather is a welcome sign when it comes to planning what to do on the weekend. With highs forecasted in the mid-80s, and a slight chance of rain, this weekend should keep all plans, indoor and outdoor, on the table.

One such event is the AMP Festival, kicking off in Oklahoma City’s Automobile Alley this Saturday. AMP Fest, or Art, Music, Power, is a celebration of art and music created by women.

The event, which is free to the public, begins at noon. The focus of the event is to showcase the art and music created by women, and to inspire future generations of female artisans. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Oklahoma City Girls Art School.

Here are 9 other events that are happening around the metro to keep you busy this weekend.

Friday:

Josh Abbott Band – The Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave., OKC – Doors open at 7 p.m.

Fiesta Friday – Historic Capitol Hill, 225 SW 25th St., OKC – From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Whodunit Dinner Theater: Fantasy DIE Land – Ted’s Escondido, 6900 N. May Ave., OKC – Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday:

AMP Fest OKC – 9th St. Automobile Alley, OKC – From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Remington Bark – Remington Park, One Remington Place, OKC – Begins at 6 p.m.

Cars & Coffee on Western – Sushi Neko, 4322 N. Western Ave., OKC – From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday:

Dog Days: An OKC Story Slam – Saints, 1715 NW 16th St., OKC – From 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Twilight Concert Series: Tap Band – Myriad Gardens, 301 W. Reno Ave., OKC – From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

OKC Dodgers vs Omaha Storm Chasers – Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 2 S. Mickey Mantle Dr., OKC – First pitch at 6:05 p.m.

Please feel free to add your own events in the comments below. You can also send event ideas and suggestions to Matthew.Nuttle@news9.net, use the subject line: #9Events.