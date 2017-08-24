Major County Escapees Spotted In Sapulpa, In Different Vehicle - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Major County Escapees Spotted In Sapulpa, In Different Vehicle

By Cole Poland, News9.com
The Major County Sheriff's Office gave an update about the two men who escaped during a transport early Tuesday.

Andrew Jason Foy and Darren Walp were seen Wednesday morning the quikTrip off of the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. They were driving a 2007 black, Peterbilt semi, Oklahoma tag 706493.

The Peterbilt was reported missing out of El Reno just hours prior.

They are believed to be headed east.

Andrew Foy is a white male, blue eyes, approximately 6' tall, 210 lbs., with a medium build. He has a tattoo arm band on his upper right arm.

Darren Walp is described as a 37 year old white male from Liberal Kansas, with a medium build.

