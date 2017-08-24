Vets Walk Across The Country To Raise Awareness of Veteran Suici - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Vets Walk Across The Country To Raise Awareness of Veteran Suicide

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A couple of combat veterans are walking across the country, helping to bring a higher awareness of veteran suicide.

They set out from the Santa Monica Pier back in June and have now made it to Oklahoma. Their destination is Washington D.C. When it's all said and done, they'll have walked for 22 weeks.

After being medically discharged from the military, Adam Lingo and his friend, Jason Bebo, decided to walk as a way to turn the page as he transitioned back into civilian life. He says since his exit, more than 20 soldiers he served with while in Iraq committed suicide.

"I think a lot of guys sometimes feel they are backed into a corner," Lingo said, "that they have let everyone in their lives down through mistakes and think there's no other way out."

During their journey, other veterans have joined in, walking for a couple of hours or even days. The goal of the walk is to let struggling veterans know they aren't alone.

"We are really bringing a lot of hope," said Brian Paul, president and founder of Veterans 4 Life USA, "a lot of passion in what we do to reach out and help our people who have really reached out and helped us."

The team gets back on the road around 6 a.m. today from the I-35 and Route 66 intersection.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.