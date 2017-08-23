My 2 Cents: ESPN Pulls Announcer From Game Because Of Name

I thought Dean was pulling my leg when he told me that ESPN had removed the play-by-play announcer from Virginia's opening football game because his name is Robert Lee.

The ESPN brass decided his name was too close to that of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, he who's statue is suddenly being torn down across the nation.

The Leader in Sports released a statement that said the decision to pull Robert Lee from the broadcast booth was made while the violence was going on in Charlottesville, Virginia.

They said "In that moment it felt right to all parties."

That sounds like a, we're all in this together kind of thing, and that if we had it to do now, seeing all the fallout, no way we'd make the same stupid decision.

But the cream puffs at ESPN did, and now they look absolutely ridiculous.

You can see for yourself the similarity between the two Lees -- Robert Lee, who appears to be Asian American, and Robert E. Lee, who appears to have been dead for 146 years.

It's obvious why ESPN had concerns that people might project their hate for one onto the other -- no physical similarity, no relation at all apparently, just the coincidence of their names.

It wasn't their intent, but the laughingstock that is now ESPN may have illustrated for the nation just how quickly this political correctness can spin out of control.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.