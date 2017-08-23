Blighted NW OKC Apartment Complex Gets New Makeover, New Name

The Lantana Apartments have a reputation of crime and arson in Oklahoma City.

City Council members once called it the number one blighted property in all of Oklahoma City. However, this abandoned complex is getting a $3 million makeover.

Justin Tabone, owner of Hartford Rentals, is working with the city to revitalize the apartments. This is a project, he said, almost no one wants to take on.

In May, Tabone and his sub-contractors began construction. If you pass by 7804 NW 10 Street, it’s no longer the eyesore it once was. New windows and sidings have been installed. Soon, the roofs and interiors will be fixed up.

“Not everybody can afford the nicest part of town, but they do deserve to live in a place that is well-managed,” said Tabone. “Just because this isn’t a Class A neighborhood, it doesn’t mean that people need to live and tolerate the crime.”

Tabone hopes most of the construction will be done by the end of 2017, where they will start pre-leasing the apartments to people who are approved. The buildings will likely be leased out one by one as the interior is completed. Move-ins could happen as early as spring 2018.

Not only is Lantana Apartments getting a new look, but it is also getting a new name. Tabone said it will be called Hartford on 10th.

From his experience in revitalizing rundown apartment complexes, he hopes it can bring safe, affordable and comfortable living to families.