Moore PD Investigating Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash Involving Runner

Moore Police are investigating the deadly auto-pedestrian crash that killed 29-year old Robert Griffioen.

Griffioen was hit by a truck while jogging near Main and Broadway, in front of the Moore Police Department, Sunday.

Police have been reviewing evidence in the case, including surveillance video of the incident.

"It is clear the driver will be at fault in this," Sergeant Jeremy Lewis explained, "Just looking at the video, there is no indication at all that he intended to stop at any point until he struck the jogger."

Lewis explained the 18-year-old driver of an F-250 appeared to be speeding when the truck ran a red light and hit Griffioen as he jogged into the crosswalk.

"It is like everyone's nightmare," said wife, Stephanie Griffioen.

She explained that she and her husband loved running and kept running, despite many close calls with cars.

"You don't really think it’s going to happen to you... and it is just hard to wrap my mind around, right now," Griffioen said she suspected the driver was distracted at the time of the crash.

Police have told her they believe that was the case, although they're not sure what the distraction was.

Sgt. Lewis said it appears the driver was not trying to beat the light. It was red before the truck approached the intersection.

When questioned at the scene, the driver told officers he did not have a cell phone.

"We are just, right now, trying to figure out why was he at fault? Why did he blatantly run a red light?" said Lewis.

Investigators are waiting for the driver's toxicology report to be completed before turning their findings over to the district attorney.

Meanwhile, the community is rallying around the Griffioen family. A GoFundMe site has been established to raise money for his wife and son.