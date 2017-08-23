Teen Accused Of Killing Cordell Woman Charged As An Adult

The teenage boy accused of shooting and killing a Cordell woman during a July home invasion will be tried as an adult.

The suspect, identified as 14-year-old Blaize Teague, was arrested at his home in Corn, Oklahoma on Aug. 16, on charges of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary.

The deadly home invasion occurred just after 1 a.m. on July 20 at a home in the 400 block of S. Market St. Officers were called out to the home on a report of shots fired, but found 36-year-old Tammi Thomas shot to death and her teenage son critically wounded.

If convicted, Teague could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

