Cooler Temps Expected This Week Across The State

Cooler Temps Expected This Week Across The State

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Clouds will continue to decrease overnight Wednesday with temperatures dropping to the mid 60's.

Sunshine will return to most of Oklahoma Tuesday and temperatures will stay below normal in the mid 80's. There will be a chance of rain in the panhandle.

Chances for rain in the panhandle and western Oklahoma will increase by Friday.

