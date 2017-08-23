Greek Stuffed Chicken Breasts - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Greek Stuffed Chicken Breasts

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 1/2 cups baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup feta cheese
  • 2 tablespoon green olives or Kalamata olives Greek seasoning
  • 2 tsp. Olive oil
  • 1/2 cup Balsamic dressing
  • 3 tablespoon honey
  • Oregano
  • 1 lemon
  1. In a Ziploc bag place the boneless skinless chicken breasts.
  2. Sprinkle with Greek seasoning, olive oil and garlic.
  3. Set in the refrigerator and allow the chicken to marinate for at least 2 hours.
  4. To stuff the chicken breast: Cut a slit down the side of the chicken breast to form a pocket.
  5. Stuff the chicken with the spinach and cheese.
  6. Use a toothpick to close the chicken pocket.
  7. In a skillet bring 2 teaspoons olive oil to medium high heat and place the chicken breast in the pan.
  8. Cook for 4 minutes on each side to brown.
  9. In a small bowl combine the Balsamic dressing and honey.
  10. Pour over the chicken breasts and place a lid on the skillet to allow the chicken to cook through from 8 minutes over medium heat.
  11. Before serving sprinkle with capers and fresh oregano.

