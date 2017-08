Police have arrested a suspect in a murder investigation, started after a woman’s body was found at a northwest Oklahoma City motel, Monday.

Oklahoma City Police announced the arrest of 30-year-old David Earl Wayne Adair Wednesday afternoon.

The body of 24-year-old Megan Henson was found by a housekeeper inside a room at the Days Inn, located near NW 39th Street and N. May Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Authorities have not said what led them to arrest Adair. He is being held without bond at the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder and unauthorized use of a vehicle.