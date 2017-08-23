Attorney For OKC Bomb Plot Suspect Withdraws Request For Competency Hearing

A motion has been filed to withdraw from a competency hearing for the suspect accused in a car bombing plot in downtown Oklahoma City.

Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, was arrested on Aug. 12 in connection to a plot to bomb the BancFirst branch located in the 100 block of N. Broadway Ave.

The motion, filed Wednesday, also seeks to schedule a preliminary hearing and detention hearing in this case.

