SB I-44 Shut Down In NW OKC After Woman Jumps From Bridge

A motion has been filed to withdraw from a competency hearing for the suspect accused in a car bombing plot in downtown Oklahoma City.More >>
A motion has been filed to withdraw from a competency hearing for the suspect accused in a car bombing plot in downtown Oklahoma City.More >>
Edmond resident might have felt the rumble of a small earthquake, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Edmond resident might have felt the rumble of a small earthquake, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!