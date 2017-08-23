SB I-44 Shut Down In NW OKC After Woman Jumps From Bridge

Authorities have shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 44, at NW 12th Street, after a person jumped from the bridge, Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City Police confirm that the victim, only identified as female, jumped from the 12th Street bridge onto SB I-44. It is unclear if she was struck by a vehicle on I-44. She was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at NW 23rd Street while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story.

