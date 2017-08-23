SB I-44 Shut Down In NW OKC After Woman Jumps From Bridge - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

SB I-44 Shut Down In NW OKC After Woman Jumps From Bridge

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities have shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 44, at NW 12th Street, after a person jumped from the bridge, Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City Police confirm that the victim, only identified as female, jumped from the 12th Street bridge onto SB I-44. It is unclear if she was struck by a vehicle on I-44. She was transported from the scene in critical condition. 

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at NW 23rd Street while crews work the scene.  

This is a developing story.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
