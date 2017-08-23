SB I-44 Shut Down In NW OKC After Woman Fell From Bridge

Authorities had to shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 44, at NW 12th Street, after a person fell from the bridge, Wednesday afternoon. The highway was re-opened just after 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City Police confirm that the victim, only identified as female, fell from the 12th Street bridge onto SB I-44. Police originally told News 9 the woman jumped, but they have since rephrased that assessment.

It is unclear if the victim was struck by a vehicle on I-44. She was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate at NW 23rd Street while crews worked the scene.

