Floodwaters Cause Headaches For Drivers, Emergency Responders

NEWS

Floodwaters Cause Headaches For Drivers, Emergency Responders

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Severe weather swept through the metro area yesterday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and damaging lightning. The rain led to many road closures throughout Oklahoma City. Some drivers, though, thought it would be fine to try and drive through floodwaters.

Dozens risked driving into high water near Broadway and NW 23rd. OKC Police shut down I-235 northbound. Thankfully, officers reported no injuries there.

Our storm tracker Val Castor helped a woman, who somehow got around the roadblock, escape her car. The area near NW 10th and Penn also saw lots of rain last night. Fire crews say 10 cars were stuck because of flooding.

“My car stopped,” said Travis Strout, whose car was disabled by floodwaters. “It stalled out completely 100 percent… (W)hen we drove through water and then other people started driving through, it started pushing water into my car.”

The OKC Fire Department instructs everyone to stay inside and let the storm pass during severe weather situations like yesterday.

