Former House Speaker Kris Steele Appointed To Pardon And Parole - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Former House Speaker Kris Steele Appointed To Pardon And Parole Board

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

 A former Republican speaker of the Oklahoma House who has been a strong supporter of reducing the state’s prison population has been appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board.

Fallin on Tuesday announced that former state Rep. Kris Steele of Shawnee will serve on the board for a term that expires in January 2019.

A former pastor, Steele was speaker of the House from 2010-2012 and currently serves as executive director of The Education and Employment Ministry, an organization dedicated to helping former inmates transition to society.

Steele spearheaded a successful initiative petition that was approved by voters in the fall to reduce the criminal penalties for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.