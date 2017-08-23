Volunteers Clean Up Flooded Nonprofit

Volunteers rushed in Tuesday as quickly as the waters at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County near NW 36 and Western Avenue.

CEO and President Jane Sutter said this is the third time the building, located in Memorial Park, has flooded in recent history.

"We brought a bunch of people in and started sweeping," Sutter said no major damage occurred this time.

However, the carpet could need to be replaced.

The art space, study room and offices were holding water that was at least ankle-deep by 7:30 p.m.

The volunteers spent all evening cleaning up the mess.

"Hundreds of parents are counting on us," Sutter explained the facility serves more than 300 children daily.

The facility will be open for children by Wednesday. Sutter said the contingency plan is to host the regularly scheduled programs in areas of the building that did not flood.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County has been at the forefront of youth development, working with young people from disadvantaged economic, social and family circumstances, according to the organization's website.

The nonprofit also offers after-school enrichment programs to youth.

The membership is $10 per year.

So, the organization relies heavily on donations.

Sutter said they are currently fundraising to pay for a drainage system to prevent this from happening in the future.

If you would like to help out : https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E11698&id=1

For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County: http://www.bgcokc.org/m/