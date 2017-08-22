My 2 Cents: Lawmakers Should Develop Plan To Improve OK Educatio - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Lawmakers Should Develop Plan To Improve OK Education

It's time for us to confront a serious question. Do you want your child, do I want my child taught by a person who's never led a classroom?

The teacher shortage has gotten so severe, last year, 52,000 of our school children across Oklahoma were in classrooms taught by laymen so to speak, people who haven't been trained to teach but have been given an emergency certification because they usually have some expertise in the subject they're teaching -- math, science, etc.

Last year, Oklahoma emergency certified 1,100 people to teach. This year, it looks like it could be 1,400.

A lot of Oklahoma teachers are demoralized because of their poor pay and a lack of money for classroom supplies, a general lack of support.

Think this is going to help? A survey of Oklahoma school districts found about a third of them may try to ease the teacher shortage a little by asking teachers to give up their planning periods to handle more students.

This is on the legislature, there have been years the state has been flush with oil and gas taxes and lawmakers either didn't have the foresight or discipline to develop a plan to bring our teachers and schools at least up to the regional averages.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

