Firefighters Battle Large House Fire In Norman

Norman firefighters are battling a large house fire Tuesday night.

The fire was reported in the 4700 block of N Porter Avenue. The 8,000 square foot home was totally engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived.

The home is determined as a total loss.

Authorities said no injuries were reported. Initial cause of the fire is thought to be storm-related.

