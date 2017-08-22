Heavy Rainfall, Flash Floods Make OKC Metro Roadways Impassable

Tuesday night's heavy rainfall in central Oklahoma caused several streets across the Oklahoma City metro to become impassable.

The rainfall began shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday near downtown Oklahoma City and failed to move quickly across the city. Several other severe thunderstorms cropped up in Edmond, near Shawnee and in Canadian County and made their way southeast into Cleveland County.

Due to the little movement in the storms, more than two inches fell in less than 30 minutes and prompted a flash flood warning for Oklahoma County. This posed a problem for streets in downtown Oklahoma City, near NW 23, underneath Interstate 235 and near NE 30 and Prospect.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed Interstate 235 at 50th Street due to flooding. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Another wave of storms made its way through the metro area and flooded northwest Oklahoma City streets. Firefighters responded to a report of 10 vehicles stuck in high water near NW 10 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

10 cars stuck in high water on N. Penn between NW. 10th and NW. 12th Streets. AVOID THIS AREA AND DON'T DRIVE INTO WATER!! — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) August 23, 2017

Several vehicles stalled out on 23rd Street as water gushed from the interstate overpass. News 9 StormTracker Val Castor tried to help one woman who was stuck in waist-high water.

Flash flooding became an issue for Cleveland County and, in particular, Norman. Several vehicles were stalled out in high water and police urged residents to stay indoors until the water subsided.

Oklahoma City firefighters also responded to at least seven reports of lightning strikes hitting homes all over the city. Firefighters also responded to reports of vehicles being submerged in flooded roadways.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma City fire officials said no injuries were reported due to the storms.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.