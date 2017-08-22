Major Edmond Project To Break Ground Soon

A new project in downtown Edmond aims for urban living with shopping and restaurants a short walk away.

The Campbell will be two buildings at Campbell St. and Jackson St. just west of the UCO campus.

They will feature 50 residential units, eight street level retail spaces, office space and a 4th story restaurant with a view of the city.

“It’s the first live, work, play building that will be built in this area,” says developer Brandon Rader.

Because the project is in Edmond's downtown residential district, developers were granted a 25% reduction in parking requirements.

The Campbell will have 113 spots, which include existing street parking spots.

“It creates of a more walkable city,” says architect Todd Edmonds.

The Edmond City Council approved the plan last week.

Students at UCO who commute to class think it could make an already bad parking situation worse. Some students say they can spend up to 25 minutes looking for a place to park near Campbell and Jackson.

“There’s going to be nowhere to park,” says UCO student Desirae Meadows, who told us she was late for class because she couldn’t find a spot quickly.

Developers hope to have the first of the two buildings completed by Fall of 2018.