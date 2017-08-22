Storms, Cold Front Bring Lower Temps To OKC This Week

Storms are gathering along and ahead of a cold front that will come in Tuesday evening.

The front and storms will become widespread after 6 p.m. Tuesday night. There is a low threat some of these storms will become severe with small hail and damaging winds.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s behind the front Wednesday morning with storms pushing into southeast Oklahoma.

Sunshine will return Wednesday to the metro and with a mild northeast wind temperatures will climb only into the mid 80s. Our highs will stay below normal for the rest of the week.