Dog Found In SW OKC Suffering From Multiple Stab Wounds - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dog Found In SW OKC Suffering From Multiple Stab Wounds

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping to find the person responsible for stabbing a dog, multiple times.

The dog, a Pit bull mix, was found by a resident at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma on Friday. The animal was rushed in for emergency surgery, where veterinarians learned he had been stabbed all over his body.

The dog still has a long road to recovery, but vets say he is doing well and has a positive prognosis.

“We’re relieved that this dog will survive, but we need the community’s help to find someone who witnessed the attack or who can put us in touch with his owner,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “A vicious attack like this on a dog is a crime. We hope someone can help us and our partners at the Police Department solve it.”

Anyone with information about the dog, the dog’s owner, or the attack itself, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. You can also call Animal Welfare at (405) 297-2224.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.