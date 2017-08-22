Dog Found In SW OKC Suffering From Multiple Stab Wounds

Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping to find the person responsible for stabbing a dog, multiple times.

The dog, a Pit bull mix, was found by a resident at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma on Friday. The animal was rushed in for emergency surgery, where veterinarians learned he had been stabbed all over his body.

The dog still has a long road to recovery, but vets say he is doing well and has a positive prognosis.

“We’re relieved that this dog will survive, but we need the community’s help to find someone who witnessed the attack or who can put us in touch with his owner,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “A vicious attack like this on a dog is a crime. We hope someone can help us and our partners at the Police Department solve it.”

Anyone with information about the dog, the dog’s owner, or the attack itself, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. You can also call Animal Welfare at (405) 297-2224.