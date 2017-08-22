Manhunt Underway For Two Escaped Inmates In Major County

A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates who reportedly stole a vehicle driven by Inmate Services Corporation.

According to authorities, two inmates, Andrew Jason Foy and Darren Weld overtook two transport officers and stole a transport van near Hwy 412 in Orienta, Major County at approximately 3:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The inmate transport company was headed to Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas to pick up inmates. The van was currently en route to a correctional facility in Kansas. Authorities are unsure where the inmates are headed.

The van is described as a white 2017 Ford 15 passenger van with Tennessee plates, 38366H2.

Andrew Foy is a white male, blue eyes, approximately 6' tall, 210 lbs., with a medium build. He has a tattoo arm band on his upper right arm and his final destination was supposed to be Laramie County Sheriff's Department in Wyoming.

Darren Walp is described as a 37 year old white male from Liberal Kansas, with a medium build. His final destination was supposed to be Seward County Sheriff's Department in Kansas.

Any information or tips can be directed to the Major County Sheriff's Office at 580-227-4471.