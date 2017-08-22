Manhunt Underway For Two Escaped Inmates In Major County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Manhunt Underway For Two Escaped Inmates In Major County

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates who reportedly stole a vehicle driven by Inmate Services Corporation. 

According to authorities, two inmates, Andrew Jason Foy and Darren Weld overtook two transport officers and stole a transport van near Hwy 412 in Orienta, Major County at approximately 3:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The inmate transport company was headed to Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas to pick up inmates. The van was currently en route to a correctional facility in Kansas. Authorities are unsure where the inmates are headed.

The van is described as a white 2017 Ford 15 passenger van with Tennessee plates, 38366H2. 

Andrew Foy is a white male, blue eyes, approximately 6' tall, 210 lbs., with a medium build. He has a tattoo arm band on his upper right arm and his final destination was supposed to be Laramie County Sheriff's Department in Wyoming.

Darren Walp is described as a 37 year old white male from Liberal Kansas, with a medium build. His final destination was supposed to be Seward County Sheriff's Department in Kansas.

Any information or tips can be directed to the Major County Sheriff's Office at 580-227-4471.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
