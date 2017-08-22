Yukon Teacher Thankful For Emergency Certification, Supporting Colleagues

A former retail manager is now in his second year as a Yukon Middle School teacher, thanks to state's emergency certification processes and some help from more experienced teachers. Jason Hammett is finally doing what he initially went to school for.

“I create a fresh point of view,” Hammett said, “but they create an experienced point of view and we mesh it all together to create the best learning environment for all the students.”

Hammett's first year on the job was exciting but also nerve-racking, he says, and he couldn't have done it without the support and help of his colleagues.

This year the district welcomed more than 100 new teachers, with about a dozen being emergency certified.