OKC Bank Bombing Suspect In Federal Court Today

Jerry Drake Varnell, the man accused of plotting to blow up a downtown Oklahoma City bank, is scheduled to appear in federal court today.

Last week, Varnell's attorney, Terri Coulter, filed a motion seeking a mental exam for him. Coulter says Varnell was declared incompetent in 2013 and has a documented history of paranoid schizophrenia.

The latest case against Varnell wraps up an 8-month long FBI investigation. Court documents outline the conversations Varnell allegedly had with a paid informant and an undercover federal agent about the bombing plans. He was arrested after attempting to detonate a van he believed to be rigged with explosives next to BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. According to investigators, an agent helped Varnell assemble the fake explosives. Varnell reportedly said he was "out for blood" and also admitted to holding a "three percenter ideology," which is known as an anti-government movement.

His preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.