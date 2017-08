A Penn Square Mall employee is in the Oklahoma County Jail on embezzlement charges.

According to the OCPD report, Shondrea Littleton was arrested Saturday, August 19 for allegedly stealing two Visa gift cards from the customer service booth where she worked. Littleton's manager told police the suspect loaded the cards with $500 each prior to placing them in her purse.

OCPD said they will maintain a copy of the video evidence, provided by Littleton's manager.