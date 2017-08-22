Charter School Growth Slows In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Charter School Growth Slows In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

The pace of new charter schools opening in Oklahoma has slowed after a spurt of growth over several years.

Santa Fe South Schools Superintendent Chris Brewster said charter schools posted a nearly 4 percent growth rate in 2016 after enrollment increased by nearly 10 percent in 2014 and by more than 17 percent in 2015.

“I think you have seen some communities become saturated with (charter schools) to a point where it might be a little harder to open new ones,” Brewster said.

Twenty-seven traditional charter schools opened in the state from 2011 to 2015 compared to just one opening in 2016.

Two more are scheduled to open this year, and several more charter schools are expected to open in the coming years.

Potential reasons for the recent slowdown include funding challenges and access to facilities, The Oklahoman reported. 

Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, said the slowdown in charters could be a natural cycle of growth.

“I’m hoping the slowdown is just because people are taking their time in producing a good charter school that is helping kids,” Stanislawski said. “We may not be seeing growth like in other states. ... because we are not seeing these national charter companies coming in and trying to get our state money.”

Stanislawski authored a bill this year that would’ve clarified the rights of charter schools to access school bond financing, but it wasn’t enacted.

“Finding or building a facility is a big challenge for charter schools,” Stanislawski said. “If charters can access school bond dollars they can benefit greatly.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.