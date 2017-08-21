Wife Remembers Man Hit, Killed By Pickup While Running

Robert "Rob" Andrew Griffioen, 29, died doing what he loved -- running. He was on a run Sunday while visiting his in-laws in Moore.

About 5:45 p.m., Moore police said Griffioen was hit by a pickup at Broadway Avenue and Main Street.

Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said Griffioen was running north on Broadway when an F-250 heading east on Main Street hit him near the southwest corner of the intersection.

Griffioen was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

He leaves behind his wife Stephanie and 5-year-old son, Josiah.

"He just loved running ... that's why we do it, because we love it," she said.

Stephanie said her husband, Rob had a life's goal to run every street from Oklahoma City to Moore.

The Griffioens were avid runners and competed in duathlons or triathlons.

Stephanie Griffioen spoke of close encounters with drivers in the past.

So, when she came upon the scene that claimed her husband's life, she immediately feared something was wrong.

"I described what he looked like, they [police] were quite certain it was him," she said, "I sat down on the sidewalk and I saw his shoe under the car."

Moore police said an 18-year-old was driving the pickup that hit Robert Griffioen. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"You ask yourself hypothetical questions such as, what if something like this ever happened ... how would I feel. I always, in my head and in my heart, knew that I would forgive them," Stephanie Griffioen explained.

She said her husband would also want her to forgive for their son's sake. Although, she's not sure he fully understands what's has happened to his daddy.

"I told him, Daddy is with Jesus in heaven ... he's not going to be coming home anymore," Stephanie Griffioen said.

She said her son cried and talked about how much he loved his daddy.

Rob Griffioen was also the family's sole provider. Stephanie Griffioen is worried how they will get by during their time of grief but said she's relying on her faith.

By Monday evening, a GoFundMe site had raised more than $11K of its $20K goal.

Fellow triathletes set up the donation site. Some joined her for a run Monday night in Robert Griffioen's honor at Dolese Park.

She is asking for anyone to go for a run in his name.

More importantly, she's asking for drivers to be more mindful in sharing the road with runners and cyclists.