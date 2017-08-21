Sayre Man Arrested For Child Sex Crimes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sayre Man Arrested For Child Sex Crimes

By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on Saturday for soliciting sex with a minor.

Officers said they caught Gary Brickhouse, 53, from Sayre, after he began texting and emailing sexually explicit content to an undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

When Brickhouse arrived at the location where he thought he would meet the girl, he was approached by deputies instead.

“In my opinion, Brickhouse is a serious threat to the wellbeing of children,” Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West, said. “He needs to be locked away. His sexual fantasies of having sex with children is a serious concern to me and should be to every other parent.”

Brickhouse was booked into the Canadian County Jail where his bond is set at $50,000.

