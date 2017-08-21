6th Graders Experience Solar Eclipse At Dove Science Academy

Students at Dove Science Academy made pinhole viewers for Monday’s solar eclipse. With some school and kitchen supplies, it was a fun and simple science experiment for the 6th graders.

At 12:50 p.m., just before the prime time for the eclipse in Oklahoma City, all the kids lined up to go outside with their DIY cereal box pinhole projectors. When they went outside, there were spurts of excitement.

The students were in for a surprise from the teachers, who wanted to give them the full experience with solar eclipse glasses. One by one, students got to line up and look through the dark shades, in addition to their pinhole viewers.

“Wow! That was really cool,” one student said.

The rare event of a solar eclipse showed these young ones that science can be fun, creative and educational.