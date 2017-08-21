6th Graders Experience Solar Eclipse At Dove Science Academy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

6th Graders Experience Solar Eclipse At Dove Science Academy

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Students at Dove Science Academy made pinhole viewers for Monday’s solar eclipse. With some school and kitchen supplies, it was a fun and simple science experiment for the 6th graders.

At 12:50 p.m., just before the prime time for the eclipse in Oklahoma City, all the kids lined up to go outside with their DIY cereal box pinhole projectors. When they went outside, there were spurts of excitement.

The students were in for a surprise from the teachers, who wanted to give them the full experience with solar eclipse glasses. One by one, students got to line up and look through the dark shades, in addition to their pinhole viewers.

“Wow! That was really cool,” one student said.

The rare event of a solar eclipse showed these young ones that science can be fun, creative and educational. 

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.