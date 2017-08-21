6th Graders Experience Solar Eclipse At Dove Science Academy

Students at Dove Science Academy made pinhole viewers for Monday’s solar eclipse. With some school and kitchen supplies, it was a fun and simple science experiment for the 6th graders.More >>
Students at Dove Science Academy made pinhole viewers for Monday’s solar eclipse. With some school and kitchen supplies, it was a fun and simple science experiment for the 6th graders.More >>
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watched the solar eclipse from a White House balcony.More >>
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watched the solar eclipse from a White House balcony.More >>