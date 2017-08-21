Showers, Storms Likely Tuesday For Central OK

A cold front moving Monday into the panhandle and far northwest Oklahoma will keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast. There is a slim chance rain will make it into the metro area.

The cold front Tuesday afternoon will move farther into central Oklahoma. These storms will likely occur after 4 p.m. mostly along and south of Interstate 40.

These storms have the potential of becoming severe with hail and damaging wind. Temperatures will turn cooler behind the front.