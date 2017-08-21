Veggie Lasagna Rolls - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Veggie Lasagna Rolls

Veggie Lasagna Rolls

  • 1 package lasagna noodles, cooked al dente
  • 1 package baby spinach
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 1 red or yellow pepper, sliced
  • 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese
  • 2  cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 cups spaghetti sauce
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Boil the lasagna noodles till they are only 1/2 way cooked!
  3. Drain and pour 2-3 tablespoons of vegetable oil on the noodles to help them from sticking together.
  4. Saute the spinach, onion and peppers in a medium sized skillet until the spinach is wilted and cooked through.
  5. Set aside to cool.
  6. In a medium sized bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, and parmesan.
  7. To prepare the lasagna rolls: on a flat surface lay the lasagna noodle down and then spread 1-2 tablespoons of cheese mixture down the length of the noodle.
  8. Top with the sautéed spinach mixture and roll up.
  9. In a 9x9 casserole pan, add 1 cup of spaghetti sauce to the bottom of the pan.
  10. Place the lasagna rolls seam side down in the pan.
  11. Pour the remaining spaghetti sauce over the top and sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella cheese.
  12. Cook for 30 minutes covered.

