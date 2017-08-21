Bob Tway On What Made Tiger Woods Great

Bob Tway will be inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame (more information below) October 1. Most people think immediately of the unforgettable hole out green side bunker shot on the 72nd hole to beat Greg Norman to win the 1986 PGA Championship. But there’s much, much more to the former OSU All-American than that one shot, that will forever be on a short reel of the greatest shots in the history of golf.

For starters, many won’t recall that in ’86 Bob was the PGA Tour Player of the Year and was mere dollars behind The Shark as he finished second that year in season earnings. Tway had also won the 1984 PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year.

Tway is a popular member of the famed Oak Tree Gang, whose success and visibility beginning in the 1980’s did so much to promote the game of golf in Oklahoma. Son Kevin has enjoyed a breakout year on the Tour and has the talent to become a contender on a weekly basis. He is one of the longest drivers of the golf ball on the planet. So we’ll be hearing the Tway name for years to come, not only with Kevin’s success, but as Bob continues to compete on the PGA TOUR Champions Tour – otherwise known as the over-fifty Senior Circuit.

Tway is extremely bright, well-spoken and has decades of golf experiences with the great players and characters in his era. One of those players is Tiger Woods, the most gifted golfer in history, and one of the most mercurial personalities in the history of sports.

News 9 and the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz will air a feature on Tway next Sunday night. But as we interviewed Tway, his comments were so intriguing that we came away with a lot more strong material that what we’ll need to put together next Sunday’s feature story. So we selected some of this thoughts that are expressed in the attached video.

I’ve interviewed roughly one-thousand sports figures in my career. And I’d put the 30-minutes with Tway in the upper echelon of all those Q and As. I guess being a golf junkie/purist/addict made the Tway interview even that much more special.

Please watch this 2 1/2 minute Q & A with Tway, where he dissects the greatness and personality of the Tiger Woods — someone he was often paired with and competed against for more than fifteen years. I bet you agree with my thoughts on Tway providing insight we’ve never before heard.

For more information on the October 1 Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame Induction Banquet and golf day, go to www.oklahomagolfhof.org