Ok County Jail Inmate Found Dead Friday ID'd - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Ok County Jail Inmate Found Dead Friday ID'd

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the Oklahoma County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Friday night. 

Paramedics were called at 5:50 p.m. and Mitchell Everette Willis, 54, was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m.

Three OSBI agents conducted interviews Friday evening. 

Willis has been booked into the jail Friday morning on a complaint of public drunkenness and the assault and battery of a city official.

His manner and cause of death are still pending and will be determined by the medical examiner. 

This is the tenth inmate death at the Oklahoma County Jail so far this year, right on pace with last year’s total of 15.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.