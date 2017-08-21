Ok County Jail Inmate Found Dead Friday ID'd

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the Oklahoma County Jail inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell Friday night.

Paramedics were called at 5:50 p.m. and Mitchell Everette Willis, 54, was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m.

Three OSBI agents conducted interviews Friday evening.

Willis has been booked into the jail Friday morning on a complaint of public drunkenness and the assault and battery of a city official.

His manner and cause of death are still pending and will be determined by the medical examiner.

This is the tenth inmate death at the Oklahoma County Jail so far this year, right on pace with last year’s total of 15.