OU No. 7, OSU No. 10 In First College Football AP Poll

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are ranked seventh and 10th in the first College Football AP Poll of 2017. They're both one slot higher than their initial Coaches Poll standing.

Alabama tops the poll after receiving 52-of-61 first place votes. Ohio State comes in second just ahead of third-place Florida State. Preseason darling USC sits fourth and the Trojans even received two first place votes. Clemson at No. 5 and No. 6 Penn State are ahead of the Sooners. Eighth-ranked Washington and No. 9 Wisconsin lead the Cowboys while Michigan closely trails at No. 11.

Fellow Big 12ers Kansas State (No. 20), West Virginia (No. 22) and Texas (No. 23) made the cut as well.

To see the complete rankings, click here.