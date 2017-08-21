Suspect, Victim Identified In Spencer Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect, Victim Identified In Spencer Homicide

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Authorities say they arrested 43-year-old Michael Maple on a complaint of first-degree murder for the death of 52-year-old Rodney McDonald.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office has identified suspect and victim in a deadly stabbing in Spencer on Sunday.

Authorities say they arrested 43-year-old Michael Maple on a complaint of first-degree murder for the death of 52-year-old Rodney McDonald.

McDonald’s family discovered his body in his Beal Avenue home, Sunday afternoon. Deputies later say they found Maple driving that vehicle after responding to a reckless driver call near NE 36th Street and Triple X Road.

Maple was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail Sunday evening.

