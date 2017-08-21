Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: August 20

This week on the Blitz, USA Today national college football writer George Schroeder joins Dean and John to discuss season Pre-season predictions.

-Ohio State commit Josh Proctor's "Stiff Arm" viral video

-Brothers Dax (Booker T Washington HS) & Justice Hill (OSU) talk each others' successes.

-"Winning Call of the Week": The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inducts 7 members

-Dean and John "Play the Percentages"