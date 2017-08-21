Family Files Federal Suit Against Canadian County Jail, Sheriff, Health Provider

The family of a man who died in the Canadian County Jail is suing in federal court, claiming he didn't receive adequate care.

Turn Key Health Clinics is contracted to care for inmates at the jail. The company, along with the Canadian County board of County Commissioners and Canadian County Sheriff Randall Edwards, are named in the suit.

The family of Anthony Davis filed the suit after Davis was found injured, naked, covered in feces, and unresponsive in his cell in June 2016. The family says despite known health conditions, Davis did not receive the necessary care.

One of the nine members listed on the company's leadership team is former University of Oklahoma football player Trent Smith, who is listed as a co-founder and director.

In a statement, Smith said, in part:

Despite being in a traditionally litigious environment, Turn Key has fewer claims per inmate brought against the company than almost any of its competitors. Turn Key will continue to provide excellent care to our patients in Oklahoma as well as our patients in the other states we service. We will continue to vigorously defend any claims against us and the care we provide.

The family alleges Davis' rights under the fourth, fifth, eighth and fourteenth amendments were violated.

Also listed as a part of the company's leadership team is Jon Echols, the Republican representative for District 90 in the Oklahoma House.