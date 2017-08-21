Oklahoma County Jail Deaths At 10 In 2017

An Oklahoma County jail inmate was found dead Friday night inside a single cell, the sheriff's office reported Saturday.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the death is in its early stages and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are leading the investigation.

The inmate was found dead only hours after being jailed, authorities said. The inmate was in a cell alone and the death is being investigated as a possible suicide. The state examiner's office will determine the inmate's cause of death.

This is the tenth inmate death at the Oklahoma County Jail so far this year, on pace to surpass last year’s total of 15.

These 25 deaths over the last two years will certainly be a topic of discussion at this Wednesday’s debate for the open Oklahoma County Sheriff position. Interim Sheriff PD Taylor will debate Mike Hanson and Ed Grimes at the Tower Theatre at 6 p.m.

News 9's Aaron Brilbeck will be there to ask questions and cover the story. News 9 will also stream the debate online.