School Districts Taking Different Approaches To Today’s Eclipse

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The day has arrived and the countdown to the total solar eclipse is underway. Thousands of Oklahomans are preparing to look up into the sky with the right safety gear.

Most school districts are asking students to not look at the sun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today but some are taking extra precaution and not allowing some students outside during that time without special permissions.

The shortage of certified eclipse glasses isn't helping.

Anticipation for the event is still growing. Millions in America are flocking to cities and towns along a narrow path of viewing totality, where the eclipse will be the darkest.

Luther, Piedmont, El Reno, Yukon, and Edmond are among the public school districts to issue notices about special procedures to be taken. Some districts aren't allowing younger students outside and are instead taking part in indoor learning activities while others are allowing students to watch live feeds of the event. Yukon Public Schools requires older students to have permission slips signed by parents before participating in outdoor learning activities.

Districts understand the educational importance of the total eclipse, an event that won't happen again in the U.S. until April 2024, according to NASA scientists.

