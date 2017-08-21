WRWA Hourly Parking Lot Temporarily Closed To Install Upgrades

Will Rogers World Airport announced a temporary closure of the hourly parking lot for equipment upgrades.

Officials said the temporary closure is necessary in order to install new revenue control equipment at the entrance and exit of the hourly lot. Patrons will be directed to the lower level of the existing garage instead.

This phase of the project is estimated to take two weeks for completion. In the next phase, contractors will move to the large surface lot immediately north of the parking garage to replace equipment.

When the entire project is completed, the new system will allow customers the option to pre-pay for parking or to utilize credit card only lanes, speeding up the checkout process. Traditional cashier lanes will still be available.