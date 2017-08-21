Millwood's Antwine Looking Towards Football First

Back in May, Millwood senior defensive tackle Israel Antwine thought the recruiting process was over when he committed to Ole Miss. But, just last month, Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze resigned, leaving the Ole Miss program in disarray. On July 30, Antwine decommitted from the Rebels, thus reopening the recruiting process.

"It's been crazy" Antwine said. "I have people on Twitter trying to talk to me, asking me where are you going to go. Are you going to OSU? Are you going here and there?"

He has plenty of offers of late, Texas, Kansas State, Colorado, Baylor, Georgia, and Oklahoma State. One recruiting site lists the Cowboys as the favorites for Antwine but he's still making up his mind.

"Right now, I'm still talking with my family on making a decision. Right now, I'm just trying to focus on school and trying to focus on football."

Yes, Antwine is mostly focusing on his upcoming senior season but, at some point, he's going to have to make a choice and whichever school gets the Millwood defensive tackle will get a good one.

"Just a very humble kind of kid," Millwood head coach Darwin Franklin said of Antwine, "and I hope he stays that humble kid which I think he will. (He) has a good family foundation and just a guy that wants to win."

Antwine and the Falcons won a lot in 2016, capping an undefeated season with a 2A state title. The 6-3, 286-pound Antwine is committed to winning another championship this year but when it comes to committing to a school, there's no time table.

"So far," Antwine said, "we might make a decision sooner or later. But it will come up."