How To Make A Pinhole Projector For The Eclipse - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

How To Make A Pinhole Projector For The Eclipse

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

How to make a pinhole projector using a cereal box.

  1. Trace a piece of paper along to fit along the bottom of the box
  2. Tape the paper inside the bottom of the box and seal the top
  3. Cut rectangular holes on the left and right of the top
  4. Cut a piece of aluminum foil to cover one of the holes. Tape in place
  5. Poke a pinhole in the center of the foil
  6. With the sun BEHIND you, look into the right hole.
  7. Watch the eclipsed sun on the white paper inside the box

ITEMS NEEDED:

  • Cereal box
  • Aluminum Foil
  • White paper
  • Tape
  • Scissors
  • Nail (to puncture the hole)

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.