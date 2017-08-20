One Dead After Auto-Ped Crash In Moore

One person is dead Sunday after an auto-pedestrian crash in Moore, police reported.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. near Main and Broadway. A man was out running on his route and was hit by a pickup when he was crossing the intersection, police said.

The runner died at a local hospital.

The intersection is closed while police investigate the crash.

