Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting In NW OKC

Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in NW Oklahoma City, Sunday afternoon.

According to OCPD, officers were called to 12808 Williams Court around 2:30 p.m. From there, officers were told the suspect may be heading to the Pheasant Run Apartments in the 6100 block of N. Meridian.

At this time, police have not confirmed any information concerning a shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.