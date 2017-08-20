Police Identify Victim After Shooting In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Identify Victim After Shooting In NW OKC

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Police are investigating a reported shooting in NW Oklahoma City. Police are investigating a reported shooting in NW Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in NW Oklahoma City, Sunday August 20.

According to OCPD, officers were called to 12808 Williams Court around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police were told the victim was shot and transported to Mercy Hospital by personal vehicle. The victim was identified as Darek Burrage, 22. 

According to the police report, a verbal altercation ensued at the scene. Police said the suspect left the residence and returned a minute later and confronted the victim while still inside his car. Police report the suspect leaned out the front window and shot the victim 5 times with a semi-automatic. The victim was struck "a couple times" according to the report. 

From there, officers were told the suspect was possibly headed to the Pheasant Run Apartments in the 6100 block of N. Meridian. The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon Honda Accord, year 2016.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

